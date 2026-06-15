It’s said that a week is a long time in football, and that is a fairly accurate reflection for Bright after dismantling an undermanned King Valley outfit by 108 points last Saturday.

After going down narrowly in one of the matches of the season last week, it was business as usual for the industrious Mountain Men at Pioneer Park, who put the visiting Kangaroos to the sword in their 19.13 (127) to 3.1 (19) victory.

The home side did not mess about from the outset – Bright kicked seven first quarter goals and dominated territory, all while keeping a clean sheet in defence.

Conditions worsened, and King Valley opened their account in the second term as the matched slowed down, with Bright snagging only two majors for the quarter, yet taking a seemingly unassailable 55-point lead into the rooms at half-time.

The third quarter was relatively even once again, but the Mountain Men let loose in the final term to push their team total and the final margin into triple figures.

Mid-forward Riley Bacon sizzled with four goals and a best on ground performance, while Luke Quirk and Levi Young also cashed in with four majors apiece.

With North Wangaratta falling to Whorouly on the same day, Bright have now moved back into second place on the competition standings, with only percentage stopping them from pole position.

In the earlier showpiece game in A grade netball, Bright clinched an important seven-goal win against King Valley at home.

The match between eighth and ninth on the league ladder, with only two competition points separating the sides, unsurprisingly delivered a single figure margin and ended at 38-31.

While King Valley’s accuracy kept them in the contest, Bright overpowered their opponents with more scoring opportunities that found their way into the net.

Young guns Molly Whitty and Luca McIntosh led the way in defence and attack respectively, while Jess Carnes nailed 29 shots to be the dominant scorer on the court.

After two consecutive home games, Bright will hit the Hume en route to Friendlies Oval in Benalla to take on the All Blacks this Saturday.