Excitement is building for the 2026 iteration of the Bright Autumn Festival, which will run from Friday, 24 April to Sunday, 3 May and celebrate crisp mornings, golden leaves, incredible food, live music, markets, family fun and that unmistakable autumn glow which makes Bright truly shine.

"We're looking forward to this year's festival and we hope it's as successful as last year," festival vice president, Brendan Holland said.

"Our 2026 theme for the Al Findlay Memorial Gala Day Parade is 'Celebrating Our Golden History'; remembering the gold-mining in the area and so on.

"At this stage, it's business as usual...we've already starting to get registrations for this year's floats."

The festival was first held in 1962, making it one of the oldest continuous festivals in the country.

At the time, Bright was known as a winter destination and the Autumn Festival was an effort to attract visitors at a quiet period.

For this year's festival, a number of iconic events and experiences for all ages are set to return:

- 17 and 18 April: Wandi Nut Festival

- 24 April: Alpine Light 'Autumn Showcase Launch'

- 24 April to 3 May: Bright Memorial Arboretum

- 24 April to 3 May: Bright Art Gallery

- 25 to 26 April: The Twisted Peppermint

- 28 April: 'Gardens make gardeners: Heirloom seeds and the history of The Diggers Club'

- 30 April: Bright Croquet Club 'Come and Try Day'

- 2 May: Gala Day parade

- 2 to 3 May: The Twisted Peppermint

- 3 May: Freeburgh Bush Market

The Bright Autumn Festival is an initiative of the Bright and District Chamber of Commerce and is entirely run by volunteers.

Mark your calendar, tell your friends and start planning your visit.

For more information visit: https://www.brightautumnfestival.org.au/