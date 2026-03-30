Fuel prices may be biting into some people’s travel plans, but Bright, Porepunkah, Mt Beauty and Tawonga are still expecting more than their fair share of visitors over this Easter period.

Bright Chamber of Commerce president, Marcus Warner, said local businesses and accommodation sites were encouraged by a lot of enquiries being made in the region.

"Overall, we're seeing quite a positive response to the rising fuel prices and restrictions in our area," he said.

"Bright is only one tank of petrol from Melbourne, so we're still seeing a lot of people coming up here for their holidays.

"I'd encourage people to come here to the Bright and Porepunkah area for their break...it's the perfect place to be when there is a fuel crisis, because people can still get around on bicycles with the rail trail."

Mr Warner said the community is excitedly preparing for the Easter holiday period.

"We're just starting to see our leaves turn their beautiful golden colour in time for our famous Autumn Festival," he said.

"It brings so many people to town to see that spectacular event every year, with so many businesses and groups involved in making it happen."

Tawonga Tourist Park manager, Tracey Schilds, said bookings for the Easter holidays are going superbly well.

"We're basically full and we've got 16 guests in our overflow area," she said.

"Often our regulars are locals from Albury-Wodonga who really do support our park.

"As it's only an hour away, thankfully any fuel [challenges] wouldn't bother them too much, so they can still enjoy a getaway in our region, as opposed to visitors from Melbourne, which is of course a little bit further afield.

"We've got some great things happening over the weekend, so it should be a great time here for everyone."

Local operators have welcomed the federal government’s decision this week to halve its fuel excise for three months - a reduction of 26 cents per litre - which will help bring some relief to fuel prices at the bowser.

See page 19 for What's On over Easter.