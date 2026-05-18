In their fourth and final game at Mount Beauty Recreation Reserve, it was a tough day for Dederang-Mount Beauty’s senior side as they suffered a humbling 142-point loss to Tallangatta on Saturday.

The scoreboard, reading 3.9 (27) to 25.19 (169) at the end of four quarters, blew out in the third term as the Hoppers piled on 12 goals in 20 minutes of football.

The first quarter was the home side’s best, as the Bombers kicked two of their three majors and held the visitors to four, and held their own in the second quarter with a similar result to the one before.

Despite the heavy defeat, Dederang-Mount Beauty showed patches of resistance, particularly through the efforts of Logan Hamilton, who battled hard all day and finished with a goal.

Nick Iaria and Harrison Metcalfe also hit the scoreboard, while Metcalfe was among the Bombers’ better contributors alongside Joshua Kable, Jaydn Chalmers, Charlie Connors and Jacob Ozolins.

DMB’s A grade netball side couldn’t quite notch up win number three for the season and what would have been two in a row, after being downed by probable finalists Tallangatta.

Despite the 32-52 loss, the Bombers made a fast start in the first quarter and only trailed by two goals, then realistically would have accepted a 17-23 scoreline at the halfway mark.

The Hoppers, who are share second spot with premiership contenders Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Yackandandah, and are one win from title favourite Chiltern, stepped on the pedal in the second half to power away from the ninth-placed Bombers, as their experience, guile and shooting efficiency helped put the result well beyond doubt in the third quarter to post a 20-goal victory.

While they were not able to walk away with the points, the Bombers had reasons to celebrate with two major club milestones – Amy Speers-Dlugosz played her 150th senior match, while senior assistant and hard-running midfielder Iaria ran out for the 100th time at senior level.

Challenges don’t get much tougher in Tallangatta league football and netball than travelling to Coulston Park to take on the Hawks in Tangambalanga, but Dederang-Mount Beauty’s top squads will be hoping to learn a few lessons next Saturday against competition benchmarks Kiewa-Sandy Creek.