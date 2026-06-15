Graham Badrock was inducted as president of the Bright Lions Club at its annual changeover dinner earlier this month.

The ceremony was conducted by Alison Kazenwadel, the incoming District Governor from the Wangaratta Lions Club.

Mr Badrock, who is serving his fourth term in his 26 years with the club, said it was a wonderful meeting and the chairman for the evening, Brian Kelly, did a fantastic job.

"As a club, we did regroup last year, after a period of uncertainty and now seem to have found our purpose over the following months," he said.

"A renewed sense of purpose has evolved and things appear to be back on track.

"Our fundraising is a credit to all our members, without [whom] we would not be able to support all those in need in our community.

"It’s pleasing to see we are now looking forward into the future, with the imminent purchase of a larger trailer to suit our fundraising pursuits."

Mr Badrock said membership would always be a concern for service clubs, with the Bright Lions Club no different.

"With so many other events [available to our community], whether it be running events such as local football, soccer and other pursuits; we find ourselves still needing new members," he said.

"Over the next 12 months, I hope to provide a varied and interesting program for our club, with new guest speakers and something different from time to time."

Mr Badrock praised the hard work of all involved in the club's iconic annual events, such as the Combined Services Thank You Dinner and the duck race along the Ovens River.

The Rotary Club of Bright was represented for the evening by Phil and Julie Keeghan.