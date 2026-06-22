B grade

In the match of the round, it was Porepunkah Panthers who came out winners to lock in top spot on the ladder.

Porepunkah’s only loss this year was at the hands of the Wangaratta Rangers by one run, and this game didn’t disappoint the spectators with another exiting finish.

In the first innings, Panthers pitcher Luca Barthelmes had the first two outs with a strikeout and flyball, with the third out being catcher Mason Anders throwing out an a runner stealing second base to keep Wangaratta scoreless.

The Panthers then smashed in four runs, with Damon Barker and Luka Barthelmes both hitting double baggers and Josh Harris, Paul Meddings, Dean Anders and Jarrod Smith hitting singles through the infield.

In the second innings Wangaratta scored one run, with the Panthers’ infield making no errors.

Third baseman Jarrod Smith threw out one at first and a double play rolled through second base by Ryan Banks and Josh Harris.

The Panthers then scored two runs with Luka Barthelmes, Josh Harris and Paul Meddings hitting safely.

The third innings had one run to either side, with Porepunkah’s Dean Anders getting on base and Mason Anders batting him in.

With Porepunkah up 7-1 going into the fourth inning Wangaratta managed to string together multiple hits and scored seven runs to take the lead.

Porepunkah then responded with one run, with Josh Harris, Ryan Banks and Damon Barker getting safe hits.

With the game tied 8-8, a pitcher change by the Panthers and some clean fielding kept the Rangers scoreless in the top of the fifth innings, but the Panthers also could not score.

The final innings had the Panthers produce another double play in the field to allow no runs.

The Panthers’ final at bat had Dean Anders hit by pitch, who then stole second base to have the winning run within reach.

Jarrod Smith delivered the run with a crushing hit through shortstop to win the game for Porepunkah 9-8.

Under 15

The Porepunkah Panthers were up against the Wangaratta Rangers at home on Sunday.

The first innings had Wangaratta score five runs – Porepunkah’s Hunter Harris was kept busy on first base combining for two outs, and Eamon Thompson took a nice catch to finish the dig.

Porepunkah then responded by getting three runs across the plate.

Paige Anders, Rylan Harris and Rory Clarke all showed good eyes, receiving walks and all made it home by stealing their way around bases to get home on wild pitches.

The second innings had Wangaratta score five runs, with Panther Stephanie Alexander getting an out at second base.

The Panthers had some chances - Kobe Buckland and Eamon Thompson both hit safely to get on base but the team couldn’t quite get them home.

The third innings was a good one for the Panthers, keeping Wangaratta scoreless, with pitcher Hunter Harris getting two strikeouts.

The Panthers’ bats went quiet in the last two digs, not scoring a run but there were plenty of positive signs.

Wangaratta went on to score another two runs for the win, 12-3.

C grade

The Panthers were up against the Wangaratta Rangers on Sunday in a low-scoring close game up until the end.

The Panthers started out in the field, keeping Wangaratta scoreless with Panthers Pete Alexander and Victoria Schmidt, playing shortstop and second base, fielded well and got the outs at first base.

The Panthers were also kept scoreless for the first innings.

In the second innings, the Panthers didn’t allow Wangaratta any runs, and Porepunkah’s starting pitcher Wade Pronk got another strike out and forced another pop up flyball.

The Panthers then took the lead with Paige Anders hitting safely into centre field and getting home on a wild pitch.

The third innings had Wangaratta score four runs.

Panther Ethan Edwards was involved in two nice outs, tagging a runner at third and taking a catch.

Porepunkah responded by scoring one run, with Pete Alexander receiving a walk and getting home with Paige Anders hitting safely again.

The fourth innings had Wangaratta score another six runs and keeping Porepunkah scoreless.

With Wangaratta leading 6-2 the Panthers had one more chance with Fabian Giuliano hitting safely and Randy Skippen receiving a walk, just falling short of scoring.

Relief pitcher Paige Anders closed out the last innings, allowing only one run with two strikeouts.

Panther Wes Booth had one of his best games catching, throwing a runner out at first and blocking all ground balls.

Final score: Wangaratta 7 def Porepunkah 2.