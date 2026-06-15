While a downpour may have put a dampener on the Myrtleford Community Garden's annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea proceedings on Tuesday, 9 June, a good time was still enjoyed by all.

Garden member and event organiser, Belinda Ramia, said while weather saw a smaller attendance than previous years, a positive new addition to the event included the children from Alpine View Kinder who came along to join in the festive fun.

"The children have regularly started visiting the garden on a weekly basis," Ms Ramia said.

"It was really heartwarming to see the little kids running around and making full use of the space, even though it was a very cold and wet day.

"A special thanks to everyone who did brave the weather to come along and support our Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser for the Cancer Council.

"We enjoy supporting this worthy cause every year."

Part of the morning's activities included a small raffle, with a yellow orchid for first prize awarded to Trish Perera and a second prize teapot, cups, cosy and tea leaves awarded to Denise Anderson.

"A big thanks to La Coppa for supporting our event by generously donating some delicious sweet treats," Ms Ramia said.

"We would like to let the community know if they would like to donate they still can, by either using our QR code, online or we have a collection tin at Café Fez to help keep fundraising for a couple more weeks."

The Myrtleford Community Garden plan to host another morning or afternoon tea fundraiser for Daffodil Day in August.