Melbourne-based author Stephen Whiteside will be at the Bright Library this Saturday at 10.30am to launch his latest book on one of Mt Hotham's most colourful pioneers.

In 2024 he released his book, ‘Snow, Fire and Gold', telling the story of alpine gold prospector William Benjamin (‘Bill’) Spargo and his English born partner (and eventual wife), Evelyn Maud Piper living in the Victorian alps from the 1920s to 1940s in Spargo’s Hut at Golden Point near Mt Hotham.

The book ended with their separation, the sale of the their Red Robin Mine, Evelyn’s return to England and Bill selling his hut at Golden Point.

Whiteside's latest book, 'The view from Point Lookout', tells of Bill's life after Hotham, relocating to the subtropical climate of Point Lookout at North Stradbroke Island in Queensland.

And it also tell of what happened at, and to, the hut at Golden Point after Bills departure.