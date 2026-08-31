All pieces of Dr Broughton's memorial now at hand

Members of the Myrtleford and surrounding community who have, over the past several years, donated to doctor Peter Broughton's memorial fund, will be pleased to know both the 300 kilogram plinth and bust have safely arrived in Australia. The two are currently in the possession of the local group dedicated to arranging the posthumous honour for the beloved late Dr Broughton, who served the Myrtleford community for almost four decades prior to his retirement in 1999. "We don't know yet exactly where it will be placed, but we're pursuing that at the moment," Myrtleford's David Hogg said. "We're a little bit in a limbo, but we did want to announce to the community they have arrived, because people were starting to question what was going on with it." The local group received the components on 21 August, after the bust was cast overseas and arranged by 'Avalon' from Sydney; the same company who arranged the busts of nurses Sister Alice Margaret O'Donnell and Elizabeth Rothery in the town's main square. After the final location is decided, the next step will be the pouring of the concrete base, weather permitting, before the unveiling date is announced. "We want to say a huge 'thank you' to the people who have made donations to the Dr Broughton memorial," Mr Hogg said. "Without the community's support, this would never have happened." Further details will be announced in due course about the final location and unveiling ceremony.