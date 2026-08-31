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All pieces of Dr Broughton's memorial now at hand

<p>DUX OF DOCTORS: Myrtleford\\'s Dr Peter Broughton soon to be immortalised in bronze.</p>\\n
<p>DUX OF DOCTORS: Myrtleford\\'s Dr Peter Broughton soon to be immortalised in bronze.</p>\\n

DUX OF DOCTORS: Myrtleford's Dr Peter Broughton soon to be immortalised in bronze.

Myrtleford's newest memorial bust ready for assembly.
Phoebe Morgan
August 31, 2026 • 02:00

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