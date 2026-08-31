African Beat brings Ghanaian rhythm to the Alpine region

Students from Porepunkah Primary School and Myrtleford P-12 College recently took part in interactive African music workshops with African Beat performers master drummer Tuza and dancer and drummer Ezi. The high-energy workshops introduced students to Ghanaian music through drumming, singing, dancing, call-and-response rhythms and body percussion. Students and staff were actively involved throughout the sessions, learning rhythms and performing alongside the musicians. At one point, every student and staff member had their own mini djembe and played together as one group. Porepunkah Primary music teacher Kathryn Rupp was particularly pleased to welcome Tuza and Ezi, having used African Beat's tutorial videos as part of her African music lessons. “It was fantastic to finally have Tuza and Ezi here in person after using their tutorial videos with the students,” Ms Rupp said. Local teachers also took part in a drumming workshop, learning rhythms and techniques they can use in their own classrooms. To thank Tuza and Ezi for travelling from Sydney to the Alpine region, Porepunkah students performed the Ghanaian song “Che Che Kule”, which they had been learning as part of their music program. The African Beat visit continued in the afternoon with a performance for students at Myrtleford Primary School, giving more local students the opportunity to experience Ghanaian music, drumming and dance. Ms Rupp hopes African Beat will return to the region next year as part of a longer regional tour, allowing more schools in the Alpine area to participate in the workshops. The visit gave students and teachers the opportunity to experience African music through hands-on participation and to develop their understanding of Ghanaian musical traditions.