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A year on, we remember

<p>Alpine Shire Mayor Sarah Nicholas reflects on the past year since the Porepunkah incident.</p>\\n
<p>Alpine Shire Mayor Sarah Nicholas reflects on the past year since the Porepunkah incident.</p>\\n

Alpine Shire Mayor Sarah Nicholas reflects on the past year since the Porepunkah incident.

Alpine Shire Council Mayor releases statement to commemorate Porepunkah incident.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
August 24, 2026 • 02:00

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