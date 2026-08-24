A year on, we remember

As Victoria Police, Porepunkah and surrounding communities gather to commemorate the first anniversary of the town’s fatal incident today, Alpine Shire Mayor Cr Sarah Nicholas offered these words of comfort for all. Today marks one year since our community was deeply affected by the tragic events in Porepunkah. On 26 August 2025, two Victoria Police officers, Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart-Hottart, lost their lives while carrying out their duty. Another police officer was seriously injured. Our thoughts today are first and foremost with their families, friends and colleagues. We remember Neal and Vadim and we honour the courage and dedication with which they served. We also acknowledge the people of Porepunkah. For a small community accustomed to knowing its neighbours, looking out for one another and going about everyday life, the days and weeks which followed were unlike anything we had experienced. Homes were locked down. Roads and places we knew so well became part of a major police operation. The presence of hundreds of emergency service personnel and the attention of media from across Australia, and the world, brought an intensity difficult to comprehend. And yet, through all of this, the strength of the community shone through. People checked on neighbours. Friends opened their doors. Local businesses continued to support one another. Community organisations stepped up. Emergency services worked tirelessly. Council staff worked alongside agencies and community members to provide practical support and help people navigate an incredibly difficult time. That sense of care for one another is something worth remembering just as much as the events themselves. Today is also an opportunity to acknowledge the many police, emergency services personnel, volunteers, health professionals, community workers and others who responded and those who continued supporting people long after the immediate crisis had passed. For some people, particularly those directly affected, this anniversary may bring difficult memories and emotions. There is no single way to experience or mark a day like today. We should give one another the space to remember in our own way, while continuing to look out for those around us. The events of 26 August 2025 will forever be part of Porepunkah’s history, but they do not define Porepunkah. What defines this community is its resilience, its compassion and its welcoming spirit, bringing people together when things are at their hardest. Today, on behalf of Alpine Shire Council, I offer our deepest respect to the families of Neal Thompson and Vadim De Waart-Hottart, our thoughts to the officer who was injured and all those affected and my heartfelt thanks to the Porepunkah community for the strength and care it showed - and continues to show - for one another.