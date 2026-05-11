By Jean Olley, Bright P-12 College Principal

2026 is shaping up to be a very positive and productive year at Bright P-12 College.

We started the year by welcoming students from our sister school in Germany.

Preps were introduced to their year 5 ‘buddies’ and they continue to meet weekly to read books together.

We have enjoyed several excursions, including interschools sports, a trip to Melbourne and Outdoor Education adventures including caving, kayaking and abseiling.

Students attended Beechworth Secondary College for a Model United Nations session where they had the opportunity to role-play being part of the UN and debate topics in teams while developing their critical thinking skills.

Students from Prep to Year 12 are engaged with our Wellbeing program, which goes hand-in-hand with learning at our school.

We are seeing the benefits of this approach every day as we support our students to feel confident, connected and ready to learn.

Our Sustainability program is going from strength to strength.

We are now proud suppliers of produce to the Bright Food Co-op, providing food to the local community which has been grown and cared for by our students.

Looking forward to the rest of the year, we are planning our ski programs to Hotham and Falls Creek.

Other upcoming events include the Japanese Speech Competition in Albury; Careers incursions and excursions; the year 9 Sailing Camp in Geelong.

One of the year’s highlights is always our annual Art Exhibition at the Bright Art Gallery.

This event showcases works by all students from prep to year 12.

It is a celebration of creative work across Art, Visual Communication & Design, Media and Product Design & Technology.

Come and see what we do at Bright P-12 College!

We are running tours for families throughout this term.

We encourage you to explore our school and meet our fantastic team of dedicated staff.

We are offering tours to parents and carers of children who are starting Prep or Year 7 in 2027, with tours taking place every week until July 1.

Come and meet our teachers, see classes in progress and ask questions.

No RSVP required: everyone’s welcome to attend.

If you would like to visit at another time, please call the school office.

Tour times are:

Primary - Tuesdays 9:15am

Secondary - Wednesdays 9:15am

At Bright P-12 College, we provide diverse learning opportunities, thanks to our experienced teachers, small classes, specialist art, music and language programs.

Our subject choices for Secondary students include a broad range of options, from Outdoor Education to Psychology; from Physics to Media Studies; from Robotics to Aboriginal Languages of Victoria.