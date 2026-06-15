More than 60 people attended Carolinna Lee’s 15th Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at the Bright Anglican Church Hall on 30 May to raise funds for the Cancer Council.

The first morning tea was held seven months after Carolinna’s oldest sister Angelina passed away at 38 years old, following a five-year battle with cancer.

The event honours her memory every year and this year's morning tea raised just over $6000, with the cake competition in the kids' and adults' categories proving to be a hit, both judged by a local legend of the former Wandi Maze fame, Lyn Bullen.

Carolinna said it was great to see approximately $1000 more raised than last year's total with roughly the same number of people in attendance.

"I think it's a really important charity to support," she said.

"It's a cause which really touches everyone in different ways...cancer affects people directly or indirectly.

"This year, Jemma O'Donnel was our barista and her mum Lyn was the cake judge.

"We have my craft stall every year, which was a hit and a kids craft table which the younger attendees really enjoyed.

"I look forward to welcoming people again next year."

The morning tea's attendees made sure to get a ticket in the lucky door prize, with vouchers and gifts for the winners and for the cake competitions donated by: Bright Newsagency, Reed & Co. Distillery, Sixpence Coffee, Katsu Japanese Restaurant, Bright Cinema, Mayford Wine, Obus Clothing and Stonier Wine.

"Over the years we’ve mostly held the event at our place, but switched to the church hall two years ago," Carolinna's husband, Simon said.

"Our biggest year raised over $13,000 which was an all-day affair; morning tea, followed by wine and cheese in the afternoon with an art auction.

"For many years my aunties were pivotal to the catering and organisation, especially when our children were babies and toddlers."