Applications are now opened for a new round of Victorian government grants to help rural landholders and communities tackle invasive pests.

The government is providing $600,000 through its Partnerships Against Pests program, offering grants of between $10,000 to $50,000 to deliver projects over a 12 month period.

The program aims to help farmers protect their crops, livestock and pasture from invasive pests and assist land managers improve the long-term health of their land.

Previous programs have supported 66 organisations to deliver projects, including Kiewa Catchment Landcare Group which used the funding to help locals and farmers with blackberry control.

A webinar will be run on Friday, 27 March for prospective applicants to ask questions, learn from previous successful groups and be shown the online application process.

For more information visit: agriculture.vic.gov.au/biosecurity/protecting-victoria/partnerships-against-pests-program-and-grants/partnerships-against-pests-grants.