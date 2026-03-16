Owner and principal agent of Myrtleford Property Group, Sandra Dondio, has recently received realestate.com's Top Agent award for 2025.

The award recognises the top performing residential sales agent in suburbs across Australia based on sales results, ratings and reviews; to help viewers search, compare and connect with trusted experts in their area and find the right agent for their property journey.

After working 29 years in accounting, Ms Dondio said she wanted a change and has since gained 11 years of experience in real estate to be lead agent at Myrtleford Property Group's (formerly 'Ray White Myrtleford').

"I first got a job doing property management and I worked my way up to become the owner," she said.

"I've got a good staff here and I hope to be able to grow the business in the future.

"The most important thing about the market for customers and other realtors to understand is it's ever-changing.

"The best thing about working in real estate is meeting all the different people who purchase their next place or rent in town."

Ms Dondio said the most challenging part of being an agent is new legislation and changes introduced, as it becomes difficult to relay those changes on to rental providers and vendors.

"It's been another crazy year," she said.

"Myrtleford's mean house price over the past 12 months was $635,000: the market has gone up 11 per cent, but like anything in real estate, if you price it right, it will sell.

"I think the prices will stay steady for the next year, depending on what happens overseas.

"We're here to help anyone who needs to sell, rent and so on: at the moment, people feel properties aren't selling, but they are."

Following Ms Dondio's award, realestate.com updated her page and said "her unwavering motivation and industrious spirit have been the driving forces behind her remarkable achievements".

"With genuine expertise and a deep understanding of the market, Sandra consistently exceeds her clients' expectations, regardless of the complexity of their requirements," it reads.

"Her honesty and integrity are reflected in every aspect of her work, ensuring that her clients' interests are always paramount.

"Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sandra is a dedicated wife to Dean Johnson and a loving mother to her children, Alexis and Ashton.

"Her commitment to her family is evident in everything she does.

"Sandra's passion extends beyond her personal life, as she actively participates in community sports and events, volunteering her time and resources to support her local area.

"Sandra is the epitome of a 'real' agent, always striving for the best possible outcomes for those she represents."