The weekend’s round of Albury Wodonga Football Association competition was battered by wild weather and torrential rainfall, but amazingly, Myrtleford’s senior women managed to get a game in.

In scenes more reminiscent of water polo than football, the Savoy women got the job done at Ian Barker Fields over St Pats, 4-0.

Poor conditions meant the first half was a literal slog, but Lily Notarianni found the breakthrough in the 31st minute from a corner.

After half-time, the match was moved to an adjacent field which was in much better condition, and Savoy were able to execute their game plan flawlessly.

A Claire Christison brace (46’, 61’) all but sewed the match up, while a Jess Stringer rocket (80’) was the icing on the cake.

Savoy co-coach Will Robinson-Dunn said the match probably shouldn’t have been played, but he was happy to take the points.

“It was a great team performance on Sunday,” he said.

“We started the game with only two players on the bench and girls in new positions, and knew it would be a tough game in horrible conditions.

“There was a river running through the middle of the ground - the pitch was so bad the game probably should not have gone ahead, but it did.

“The game plan was to play wide and expose St Pats on the wings, and with Lily Notarianni and Eleisha Baker out wide, they created numerous chances with no success in the first half.

“We finished the first half at 1-0 after a goal directly from the corner by Lily Notarianni.

“In the second half, the game was moved to the other pitch which was in much better condition, and we could start playing football again and passes could hit a target.

“Claire Christison scored a double before Jess Stringer fired home the fourth.

“Stand outs were Georgia McGuffie and Amber Howell in unfamiliar positions in the backline, they were unbeatable all day, and Claire controlling the middle of the ground.

We get a good rest this week with the bye.”

Myrtleford Savoy sits fourth on the division one women’s ladder.