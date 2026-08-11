While they’re no chance to make finals, Dederang-Mount Beauty’s senior football side is determined to finish the season on a high.

The Bombers banked their second win of the season at home at Dederang on Saturday, knocking off Wahgunyah by 44 points, 10.13 (73) to 4.5 (29).

The home side made their intentions known very early, kicking four of the game’s first five goals.

They could’ve had even more, with the Bombers kicking 4.9 to quarter time.

The Lions fought back into the match, but couldn’t overcome the sheer volume of scoring shots the Bombers were generating through clean skills and hard running, taking a 26-point lead into the main break.

Wahgunyah was kept to just the one minor score in the third quarter as Dederang-Mount Beauty started to pile on the pain.

The Lions were boxed out of the match by the hungry Bombers outfit, who only gave up eight points in the fourth term.

Tom McGhee and Josh Kable led from the front, while young gun Fergus Gardiner kicked three goals in the win.

While the seniors will end the season on the bottom of the ladder, the last month has proven the Bombers are definitely heading in the right direction.

The reserves also had a big win, 11.8 (74) to 1.5 (11), the under 17s got up 19.22 (136) to 2.3 (15), and the under 14s kept Wahgunyah scoreless in their 125-point victory.

Over on the netball court, the A grade netball squad went down in a close one, 34-40.

Despite being out of the running for a place in the finals series, the Bombers fought hard, but were unable to penetrate the Lions defensive structure enough to have any real scoreboard impact when it counted.

Audrey Barker (23 goals at 63.89 per cent) and Keely Bullivant (11 goals at 40.74) were under the pump all game, while the defensive group of Sasha De Marchi and Pip Fairbairn and Stella Robinson did well to keep the Bombers in the contest.

Dederang-Mount Beauty will finish off the home and away season with a road trip to Tallangatta’s Rowen Park this Saturday.