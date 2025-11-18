St Paul’s Anglican Church in Myrtleford is appealing for public help to locate any photos of four soldiers whom they wish to add to their memorials to local soldiers and nurses killed during World War 1.

Church member Alan Garside said despite the efforts of church congregation members and the Myrtleford and District Historical Society, no photos have been yet found of the four former parishioners, who are needed to complete their commemoration.

"Our church has two stained glass windows which remember a fallen soldier and a nurse, while several plaques commemorate the sacrifice of a family member which were placed on pews by grieving families," he said.

"Over recent years, the congregation has collected photos of the soldiers and nurses and, along with a red candle holder and a poppy, they have been placed adjacent to the pew or other fixture with the plaque relating to them."

Those soldiers for whom photos are being sought, preferably in military uniform, are:

- Private Edward James Brown, of the 37th Battalion, killed at Armentieres on 28 January, 1917. His next of kin was John F Brown of Ovens Vale.

- Lance Corporal Henry H Pepper, of the 7th Battalion, killed at Lihous Ridge on 9 August 1918. His next of kin was Mary Pepper of Nar Nar Goon.

- Private John Woodgate of the 37th Battalion, killed in Belgium on 12 February 1916. His next of kin was W Woodgate of Myrtleford.

- Private George Woodgate of the 60th Battalion, killed in Belgium on 25 September 1917. His next of kin was W Woodgate of Myrtleford.

Mr Garside said it there are any, now distant, relatives of the soldiers in the district who can help find any photos of these soldiers the church would be pleased to include them in its homage to these local citizens who paid the supreme sacrifice during the Great War of 1914-1918.

"There are also memorial plaques giving thanks for the safe return of a number of our congregation," he said.

"There too are several gaps where we would like to continue the memorial with photos of those soldiers to be placed near their memorial plaque.

"The soldiers whose photos we still seek are, Private Charles Rowe, 8th Battalion and two brothers, Corporal JH Lewis and Private DW Lewis.

"Any additional information of any of these service men and women mentioned above would be most welcome."

Mr Garside said family members and friends are invited to call in to the church and view these memorials, especially that of their relative.

The church is open most days for private meditation or quiet time.