Where do you live?

We live in Porepunkah.

How long have you lived in the area?

We moved to Porepunkah in August on a part-time basis. We spent three-and-a-half days in Porepunkah and three-and-a-half days days in Yarrawonga while our house there was on the market. From the beginning of December, we've moved here full time.

What do you do for a living?

Both of us are the pastors at Bright Church of Christ. Before moving to the area, we were the pastors at Ignite Life Church, Cobram.

What are your hobbies and interests?

G: I love sport. I've joined the Bright Golf Club and I'm a professional tennis coach and still working as the club coach in Wangaratta. I'm looking forward to connecting with the Bright Football and Netball Club in 2026. I enjoy music and going to gigs around the region, as well as the occasional concert in Melbourne.

C: I enjoy checking out different markets, as well as exploring the region. I love going for walks and I'm looking forward to joining the gym. I love socialising with friends and I always look forward to sitting around the table, sharing a great meal and chatting.

What do you think makes the area unique?

There is a strong sense of community. People are genuinely interested in others and engaging in what is happening in the community.

What would you change about the area?

More parking spaces for the busy times (Lol). Bright and the surrounding areas offer something for everyone. It’s a beautiful place to live and a great community to be part of.