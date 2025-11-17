Peter Dixon and his pet poodle Maggie have completed their epic two month long kayaking adventure, paddling 2500 kilometres along the Murray River to raise a whopping $106,450 for cancer research.

The Wandiligong pair set sail from the Bringenbrong Bridge near Corryong on 2 September this year, accompanied by Geoff Barton as support driver, and they ended their journey on 2 November at Goolwa in South Australia, the welcoming applause of family and friends.

"Most of the trip went well," Peter said.

"Overall, the wind was probably the biggest problem, although rain and some 30-degree-plus days weren't much fun either.

"Maggie enjoyed being on the river, provided the weather was good."

On the final day, the weather forecast changed the group's plan twice: a check of the dangerous conditions saw plans called off, before they realised Hindmarsh Island itself offered protection from the strong winds and the launch was back on.

"The wind became so strong it felt like we were surfing instead of kayaking," Peter said.

"Water was splashing over the back of the kayak so we were both saturated.

"By this stage, Maggie was squeezed in between my legs for protection, but I have to say she handled it pretty well.

"Eventually the Murray Mouth came into view and I could see lots of cars in the car park opposite.

"Quite a few people came down to see the finish, including my daughter Georgia, who flew in from Sydney.

"All of a sudden, people started sounding their horns which felt fantastic: we had made it."

As a way of raising funds for the Albury/Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre, where his late wife Helen Dixon was treated before passing away in March this year, this trek left Peter absolutely astounded by the final tally.

"I think it's just amazing," he said.

"I need to thank everyone who has had anything to do with and supported us through this journey: all the generous individuals, businesses, op shops and service clubs who have made donations, everyone who has shared our stories, all the lock keepers and caravan park owners who gave us free accommodation or discounts.

"Thanks to Safari H2O Kayaks for supplying me with such a tough and stable vessel: it stood up to everything Mother Nature threw at it.

"Most of all, I want to thank Geoff who has done so much to make this trip a success: he's been up before the sun, driving me here, there and everywhere, buying supplies and setting up and dismantling the van.

"The other string to our bow was my daughter Hayley, who did a wonderful job as my supporter, secretary, promoter and media manager all the way through.

"Without these two people, I doubt the project would have got off the ground.

"I reckon I might've got kayaking out of my system."

Peter's fundraising page will temporarily remain open to accept any further tax-deductible donations: https://give.awcancertrust.org.au/fundraisers/peterdixon.