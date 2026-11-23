Nationals Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy said he is committed to working with the community and key stakeholders to explore how to turn the long-standing idea of the Bright Gondola into reality. He said he has met with various stakeholders to discuss the proposal and identify the steps required to progress the project, which he believes has the potential to become a major tourism attraction for the Alpine region. "The first priority is opening discussions with Hancock Victorian Plantations (HVP), which holds the lease over the land, to explore whether an agreement can be reached to provide a pathway forward," Mr McCurdy said. "Without working through the land access arrangements, we cannot take the next steps. "Once that hurdle is addressed, developing a comprehensive business case will be critical to understanding the project's feasibility, costs and potential benefits for the region." While the Bright Gondola concept has been around for some time, Mr McCurdy said there are still several important hurdles to overcome before the project can progress. "I want to work constructively with the landholders, local community and other stakeholders to establish what is possible and identify a practical way forward," he said. "Bright and the wider Alpine region have enormous tourism potential, and I will continue advocating for opportunities that attract visitors, support local businesses and create jobs. "This project deserves to be properly explored, and I will keep working to get the Bright Gondola moving in the right direction."