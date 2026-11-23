He is one of the faces of Bright Brewery's latest release, yet Wallace doesn't drink a drop. You're more likely to find him with his head in a bowl than holding a beer can, which is that surprising given he's a five-year-old Vizsla. Wallace's owner Maddi Bruce works at the brewery, and is rapt to see him adorned on 'DoggoBrau' - a tropical XPA the brewery has released every November since 2013 in collaboration with RSPCA Victoria, which receives 10 per cent of the profits to help fund its incredible work for animals in need across the state. Maddi said the brew is a little bit different each year. "This one is quite popular...it's quite easy to drink and very refreshing," she said. Maddi said Wallace was pleased as punch to be on the logo, joined by Tucker, Fern and Ivy. "All four of these dogs are owned by someone who works in production or logistics at the brewery, which makes it very cool they're on the logo," she said. "Tucker spends a little bit of time in the office...she comes in roughly one day a week. "Wallace comes along to the brewery occasionally. "He is full of energy...we are teaching him to sit still, but it's been five years and we're still not good at it." Aside from the DoggoBrau, Maddi is a really big fan of the Any Day XBA, the low alcohol (2.9 per cent) beverage - both of which are on sale now at Bright Brewery.