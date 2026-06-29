The TAC is urging people to slow down and take care on the roads, as winter sets in.

Transport Accident Commission CEO, Tracey Slatter, said simple actions such as slowing down, leaving more space and staying focused can have a life-saving impact.

“We’re asking every driver to take responsibility behind the wheel and, slow down, buckle up, put your phone away and adjust to changing conditions to help prevent crashes,” she said.

“We’re urging all Victorians to plan ahead and drive to the conditions, so everyone gets home safely.”

Ms Slatter said colder temperatures, shorter days and changing weather conditions mean drivers must stay alert and adjust their driving to travel safely in the months ahead.

"Weather conditions such as rain, fog and icy patches can affect visibility and stopping distances, making it critical that motorists always drive to the conditions," she said.

So far this year, 109 lives have been lost on Victorian roads - with 64 of those tragedies occurring in regional areas, where wintry conditions can be amplified as people travel longer distances on roads with higher speed limits.

Last winter, 63 people lost their lives on Victoria’s roads – including 15 pedestrians and 12 motorcycle riders.

Ms Slatter said winter’s reduced visibility poses a greater risk to vulnerable road users like riders and walkers, meaning motorists should be extra vigilant of them.

She said pedestrians and people on bikes and motorbikes should also stay visible by wearing bright or reflective clothing and choosing safe, predictable movements.

Drivers are urged to remain cautious in cold conditions, avoid sudden braking or steering, and use hazard lights if needed to alert other road users.

Drivers can check real-time traffic conditions including black ice warnings, road closures and hazards, at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au.

Safety tips heading to alpine regions

RACV is reminding motorists heading to alpine regions to prioritise safety, as icy, snowy and foggy conditions increase the risk of breakdowns and crashes during winter.

RACV Emergency Roadside Assistance attended almost 4000 breakdowns across Victoria’s alpine regions during the 2025 ski season (June to September), with job volumes peaking in July across both 2024 and 2025 as travel reached its busiest period.

The most common reasons for RACV callouts in alpine regions include battery-related issues, flat tyres, vehicle lockouts and frozen diesel.

RACV is also reminding motorists to check their tyres have sufficient tread and carry snow chains when travelling to alpine areas.

You are legally required to carry snow chains when entering an alpine resort and failing to do so can result in a $395 fine.

For more information on winter road safety tips, visit the RACV website.