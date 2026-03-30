Fuel prices may be biting into some people's travel plans, but Myrtleford is still expecting more than its fair share of visitors over this Easter period.

Myrtleford Lawn Tennis Club president Peter Ternes said the club's award winning annual Easter tournament had 360 senior and junior players locked in over the four days of competition from Good Friday to Easter Monday, which was slightly up on last year.

"They won't just be here for tennis either...they'll be visiting local attractions and enjoying what the area has to offer," he said.

"Myrtleford Holiday Park only had three sites left last Sunday, so the town is still a popular place to be over Easter."

Ardern's Caravan Park owner and local shire councillor, Dave Byrne, said Easter's bookings remain strong.

"We've had a few cancellations at this point, but there were enough people on the waiting list to replenish those bookings," he said.

"We remain well booked for the Easter weekend, however the bookings following Easter are not what we expected.

"They are well below expectations, based on our numbers from previous years."

Mr Byrne said it was understandable for there to be cancellations due to the current fuel situation.

"It's a real worry for people," he said.

"Due to the scarcity of fuel, once they get here, visitors would need to factor in if they are going to be able to get home.

"The government has offered free public transport, but that offer has limited advantage for regional areas such as ours.

"We've got limited public transport: one or two bus services per day between some towns and limited everywhere else."

Myrtleford Chamber of Commerce president, Jim van Geet, said local plans for a busy Easter were ongoing, despite the fuel price threat to standard visitation numbers.

"We're heading into uncharted territory with the fuel crisis," he said.

"If this year is like previous Easters, the town is going to be absolutely flat-out, so we're all preparing for that.

"Or then again it might be a bit slower; we just don't know at this stage."