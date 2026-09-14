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Top four finish for Smith at league vote count

<p>BIG SEASON: Myrtleford Saints ruckman Riley Smith, pictured up against Wangaratta Rovers\\' Ed Dayman in Sunday\\'s preliminary final, placed fourth in Monday night\\'s Morris Medal count. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie </p>\\n
<p>BIG SEASON: Myrtleford Saints ruckman Riley Smith, pictured up against Wangaratta Rovers\\' Ed Dayman in Sunday\\'s preliminary final, placed fourth in Monday night\\'s Morris Medal count. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie </p>\\n

BIG SEASON: Myrtleford Saints ruckman Riley Smith, pictured up against Wangaratta Rovers' Ed Dayman in Sunday's preliminary final, placed fourth in Monday night's Morris Medal count. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

The best of the best of the O&M were recognised on Monday night.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

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