Top four finish for Smith at league vote count

Myrtleford’s Riley Smith finished fourth in Monday night’s Morris Medal count at the 2026 Ovens and Murray Football Netball League presentation night. Smith polled well throughout the night, sitting one vote behind the frontrunners after round 15 with 15 votes, but failed to poll in the final three matches. The medal was jointly claimed by Wangaratta’s Jackson Clarke and Yarrawonga’s Cam Wilson on 20 votes, with Adam Jorgensen from Wodonga third. Smith was also named as ruck in the Team of the Year, alongside teammates Jaxon East (interchange) and Simon Curtis (half-back flank), as well as picking up the OAK FM Player of the Year award. Myrtleford’s stars of field and court were also honoured throughout the night. Saints' netball coach Olivia La Spina was recognised for her work with the O&M’s 15 and under interleague netball team at the start of the night, as was Jake Sharp for his work coaching the open interleague squad. Myrtleford’s Isobel Way finished third in the 15 and under netball Best and Fairest with 28 votes, while Rhys Grant finished equal fourth in the reserves count with 12 votes. WINNERS: Morris Medal (senior football): Jackson Clarke (Wangaratta Magpies) and Cam Wilson (Yarrawonga Pigeons) Toni Wilson Medal (A grade netball): Grace Hay (North Albury), back-to-back wins Leo Burke Medal (Reserves Best & Fairest): Max Bihun (Wangaratta Magpies) B-Grade Netball Best & Fairest: Chaye Crimmins (Wangaratta Magpies) C-Grade Netball Best & Fairest: Sam Lyster (Wangaratta Rovers) Leo Dean Medal (Thirds Best & Fairest): Cooper Boman (Wangaratta Rovers) U17 Netball Best & Fairest: Chloe Richardson and Brylee Carkeek (Wodonga Raiders) U15 Netball Best & Fairest: Ruby Livingstone (Wodonga Bulldogs)