Porepunkah Pub has been granted $11,000 from the Victorian government to support 20 live music gigs over the next six months at the popular venue. The pub is one of only a dozen venues across Northern Victoria - and 134 statewide - to receive such support, with Beechworth Bakery and Benalla's North Eastern Hotel also receiving $5500 each for 10 gigs through the Music Works and 10,000 Gigs: The Victorian Gig Fund. Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said the funding will bring more gigs to local stages, put more money into local pockets and give artists the "chance to grow right here at home”. Porepunkah Pub owner Janelle Marsden applauded the government's support and recognition of regional arts, saying that in challenging economic times live music can often be one of the first things to go at venues. "This support helps provide more stability for the sector," she said. "This is the first time we've applied to the program and we did so in support of offering more to our community, and local artists. "We're celebrating the 10th anniversary this year since our redevelopment and for us it's all about having a safe, welcoming venue for people to congregate...a place for families to come and enjoy themselves. "We're not just looking a live performances of an evening, but also during the day." Pub manager Amie Sergeant said a wide range of locals artists, covering all genres of music, hopes to be booked over the next six months, with some already in place. "It's great to be able to give local artists the opportunity," she said, with Ms Marsden noting the importance of pub gigs helping performers develop professional careers.