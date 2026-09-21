After raising almost $16,000 over the past two years for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA), Myrtleford's Alan Blair is set to welcome the community back to the Bright Brewery this Sunday 27 September to raise funds for prostate cancer research and support.

The third-annual fundraiser, 'Hops for Hope', will allow attendees to raise a glass during the brewery's monthly Karma Keg, with proceeds going straight to PCFA.

The brewery is one of a number of independent Victorian breweries to dedicate a keg to raise funds in a coordinated campaign which runs through September for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Hops for Hope includes a major raffle, a 79-spot prize board (where every number wins), a spinning wheel, live music and a dedicated Karma Keg pouring throughout the day, with every prize donated by a business in the region.

The day runs alongside the brewery's normal trade and entry is free.

Mr Blair, who was diagnosed with stage three prostate cancer in June 2024, said breweries are the perfect setting for such a fundraiser, as they are one of the classic locations where blokes talk to each other.

"Nobody has to sit through a fundraising pitch," he said.

"We hope everyone has a great time: they order a beer, they read the specially-designed tap tag and they find out something they didn't know."

One in five Australian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives and around 79 are diagnosed every day.

Men living in regional or rural Australia have an approximately 24 per cent higher rate of dying from the disease than men in cities, according to PCFA figures.

Mountain Monk Brewers in Mount Beauty are also participating with fundraising kegs this September.

Donations can be made at: fundraise.pcfa.org.au/fundraisers/alanblair/the-karma-keg-campaign