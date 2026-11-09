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Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area

<p>ON THE UP: Wangaratta Police Service Area saw a 54 per cent jump in total offences during this year\\'s Melbourne Cup long weekend period on our roads. </p>\\n
<p>ON THE UP: Wangaratta Police Service Area saw a 54 per cent jump in total offences during this year\\'s Melbourne Cup long weekend period on our roads. </p>\\n

ON THE UP: Wangaratta Police Service Area saw a 54 per cent jump in total offences during this year's Melbourne Cup long weekend period on our roads.

Speeding, drug driving and unregistered vehicle detections surged on last year.
Bailey Zimmermann
November 9, 2026 • 01:00

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