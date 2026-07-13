Where do you live?

I live in Melbourne.

How often do you visit the Porepunkah area?

My family and I visit once a year, usually around autumn or winter.

What do you do for a living?

I'm a liability specialist in the insurance sector.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I love cycling and hiking.

What do you think makes the area unique?

It's a small town, but it's still got something really warm about it. I love the cafes around here. People can drive up to the mountains and have a great time.

What would you recommend people to do when they visit?

Go cycling, visit all the cafes and chill with family. From here we like to go to Mount Beauty and explore that area as well.