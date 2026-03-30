Where do you live?

I live in Whorouly.

How long have you lived in the area?

Forever.

What do you do for a living?

I'm a nurse, midwife and maternal and child health nurse.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I enjoy coaching my daughter's netball team and pottering around the house. I also like volunteering at the local school.

What do you think makes the area unique?

It's very unique because the parks and open areas often have free activities available. Porepunkah's open gym by the river is great.

What would you change about the area?

Something I hear my patients talk about is how there aren't a lot of fully-fenced play areas, only areas designed for older kids. Something toddler-aged, such as a music-based activity would be good.