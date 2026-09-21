Person Around Town - Nola van Gastel - Mt Beauty

What brings you to Mt Beauty? I'm visiting family and old friends. I lived here for 13 years before moving to Sydney. What do you like about the area? Mt Beauty is pristine and relaxing. I always enjoy returning to nature and the quietness. What do you do, your hobbies and interests? I love travelling, exploring new places, people and food. I enjoy repurposing items and giving them a new life, finding gems in op shops, and spoiling my three beautiful children. What places do you like to go to while you are here? The river is gorgeous, everything really - the town the people, the local businesses it’s all great.