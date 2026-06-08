Where do you live?

I live in Myrtleford.

How long have you lived in the area?

I just moved to town from Margaret River in Western Australia.

What do you do for a living?

I'm a barber at Clyde Street Barbers. I've been barbering for 13 years.

What are your hobbies and interests?

Making music. I play the guitar and I sing. I did have a band back in the day, but not at the moment.

What do you think makes the area unique?

The backdrop of the mountains, the colourful trees and rivers.

What would you change about the area?

A better live music scene. The Tanswell's Hotel in Beechworth might be the closest besides Albury-Wodonga.