Where do you live? I have been living in Baranduda for just under three years. I have previously lived in Myrtleford for two and a half years. What do you do for a living? I run the Little Shoppe of Memories store, which has been open in Myrtleford for almost three weeks. What are your hobbies and interests? I like spending time with my dog and taking my dog for a walk. What do you think makes the area unique? Myrtleford has beautiful creeks, trees and mountains; it's very pretty. The area is quiet and not too busy. What would you recommend for people to do in the area? I would recommend people visit the Happy Valley Hotel.