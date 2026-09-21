Person Around Town - Myrtleford - Chris Scott

Where do you live? I live in Rosewhite. How long have you lived in the area? I moved here three-and-a-half years ago from Werribee. What do you do for a living? I'm a sports memorabilia trader; I sell collectibles. What are your hobbies and interests? I like playing golf, gardening, having social drinks with friends and I like collecting firewood. What do you think makes the area unique? It's multicultural aspects. There are so many people here, but everyone knows each other. It's got everything we need. What would you change about the area? More estates means more people, but not too many. More living spaces for seasonal workers. Plant some more trees; we lose some every year. Deciduous trees for the colours to bring in the tourists. What do you recommend people to do while in town? Visit the cafes and restaurants in town. Also explore the Ovens River to go fishing and try out some watersports like waterskiing at Lake Buffalo. Keep an eye out for the Myrtleford Show in October and the Rodeo in December.