Where do you live?

I live in Myrtleford.

How long have you lived in the area?

I moved here from Brisbane nine months ago.

What do you do for a living?

I make coffees and curate social media for Ruby's Takeaway and Renew One Wellness and Recovery Centre.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like walking, hiking and being out in nature. I also like doing anything creative.

What do you think makes the area unique?

One hundred per cent the community. It's also beautiful and tranquil. I like being surrounded by the mountains; anywhere you walk in town, you feel like you're in a safe pocket.

What would you change about the area?

Perhaps a better public transport system. If you don't have a car, it's a bit tricky to get around. Otherwise, I wouldn't change anything.