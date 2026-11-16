How long have you lived in Mt Beauty? I came up here from Melbourne 10 years ago when I was 10. What do you like about living here? It's quiet and I like that. The people are nice. My family is here, and I love the rivers and the mountains. Would you like to see any changes or additions? Yes, more things for young people to do, some sort of regular contact. What are your hobbies and interests? I like to go camping and fishing. I like cars and I collect Hot Wheels miniatures. I also like rap music. I'm about to volunteer at Alpine FM radio station. Where would you take visitors to showcase the area? For walks along the Kiewa River.