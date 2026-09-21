Person Around Town - Bright - Yasuaki Tokuda

Where do you live? I live in Myrtleford. How long have you lived there? For the past three years. Before that I lived in Bright for six years, after being in Beechworth for five years. What do you do for a living? I'm a chef at Reed & Co. Distillery. What are your hobbies and interests? I like camping, walking and skiing and other snow sports. What do you think makes the area unique? There are a lot of activities here. People can explore either in town or out of town: visit Hotham, sit by the beautiful river and so on. Bright is busy all-year round; there are lots of events. What would you change about the area? More infrastructure in terms of main roads. When major events take place in town, a lot of the roads are blocked off. Also an update for the hospitals, schools and childcares. What would you recommend for people to do while in town? Explore around town and enjoy yourself. There are great local wines, foods and beautiful natural settings.