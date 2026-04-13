Where do you live?

I'm from Melbourne.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

This is my first visit to Bright. My family haven't been before, so we're here together exploring a new place, which is really nice. We heard Bright was very beautiful and a great place to visit in the autumn.

What do you do for a living?

I work as an assistant under-writer in the insurance industry.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like to run, go swimming and sometimes bike ride. I paint whenever I get the time.

What was your favourite thing to do in Bright?

We've just done the Canyon Walk and really admired the surroundings...it's very beautiful.