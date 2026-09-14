Person Around Town - Bright - Molly Schofield

Where do you live? I live in Bright. How long have you lived in the area? I've been here for two years since I moved from Canada, but originally I'm from England. What do you do for a living? I work at Reed & Co. Distillery in the front-of-house area - bottle sales, food service and tastings and making cocktails and so on. What are your hobbies and interests? I like hiking. My puppy, Ralph comes with me. I like camping, but not so much in cold weather. I like going up to the snowfields to go snowboarding and enjoying the mountains in general. What do you think makes the area unique? The people here make Bright quite a friendly, welcoming place. Everywhere you go, everyone is happy to lend a hand or chat with you. What would you change about the area? Adding some different transport options: we're a bit secluded here. What would you recommend people to do when they visit? People should really explore the area as there's some really beautiful scenery around. You don't have to be a 'fitness freak' to find all the good spots. The rivers are great to walk along. And drop by Reed & Co.