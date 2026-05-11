Where are you from?

I'm from Melbourne.

How often do you visit the area?

This is my first trip to Bright.

What do you do for a living?

I'm an evaluation consultant.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like reading, bush-walking and keeping up with current affairs.

What do you think makes the area unique?

As a first-time visitor, the landscape really stands out: the mountains and the Ovens River especially.

What would you recommend people to do when they visit?

Ride the Rail Trail.