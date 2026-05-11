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Where are you from?
I'm from Melbourne.
How often do you visit the area?
This is my first trip to Bright.
What do you do for a living?
I'm an evaluation consultant.
What are your hobbies and interests?
I like reading, bush-walking and keeping up with current affairs.
What do you think makes the area unique?
As a first-time visitor, the landscape really stands out: the mountains and the Ovens River especially.
What would you recommend people to do when they visit?
Ride the Rail Trail.