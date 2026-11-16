Where are you from? We are from Canada. How often do you visit the Bright area? L: This is our first visit to Bright and my first visit to Australia. J: I have family in Australia, so it's good to catch up with them and then explore. What do you do for a living? We're both wildlife biologists. What are your hobbies and interests? J: We came here for the mountain bike trails. We also like skiing. L: We're both birders. It's been great to see so many native birds on our trip: they're all over the place. What do you think makes the Bright area unique? L: We're really enjoying how outdoorsy it is. J: There's lots to do here: rock-climbing, mountain biking, skiing in winter and really good hiking trails. What would you recommend for people to do in the Bright area? J: We really loved the mountain biking- they are such high-quality trails. And the transition between the different landscapes as you go is really neat. L: We went hiking at Mount Buffalo yesterday and Mount Bogong today.