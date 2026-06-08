Where are you from?

We're from Montana.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

M+J: This is our first visit.

A: Every year for the last five years.

What do you do for a living?

J: I'm in grade 4. My favourite part of school is when we get hot chocolates for doing well on our schoolwork.

M: I work at Melbourne Uni, researching Multiple-Sclerosis and how to help people living with MS to manage their symptoms.

A: I work in superannuation finance.

What are your hobbies and interests?

J: I like to play Roblox, Minecraft and piano and I do gymnastics.

A: I like hiking. I also like taking time to relax with the kids and the dog at the park.

M: I read dramatic fiction books and go for walks in the morning. I also like painting, but it's hard to find the time to do so.

What's been the best part of your Bright trip?

J: Having fun playing in the park with the dogs.

M: It's beautiful at the moment. The area's not so busy because of the quieter time over autumn and winter.

A: The scenery is beautiful, especially with the autumn leaves on display. Visiting the local wineries and Howitt Park have been the best.

What would you recommend people to do when they visit?

J: Riding bikes and seeing the mountains.

M: I saw some really cute shops in town.

A: Visit the Rich Glen shops - I loved them.