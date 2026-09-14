Panthers bring it home in style in NEBA

Porepunkah Baseball Club celebrated a successful 2026 season with their presentation day on Sunday. Top of the list was the B grade Porepunkah Panthers who are NEBA B grade champions after taking down the Wangaratta Rangers in a very close game. Wangaratta started off the game batting first and scoring one run, with Panthers pitcher Rian Banks taking control early striking out three batters. The Panthers then had lead off batter Luca Barthelmes receive a walk, with Heath Anders hitting safely to advance the runner followed by Josh Harris whose sacrifice hit scored the Panthers only run for the inning. In the second innings Wangaratta were kept scoreless, with Rian Banks continuing to cause headaches for the opposition batters striking out another two and the other out via a catch at right field by Luka Barthelmes. The Panthers then took the lead by taking advantage of Wangaratta's wayward pitching. Dean Anders was hit by pitch to reach first base, quickly followed by Mason Anders and Luka Barthlemes who both received walks. With loaded bases Heath Anders' sacrifice hit scored one run and Rian Banks then hit a laser beam into the outfield to score another two runs. Leading 4-1 going into the third innings the Wangaratta Rangers had a string of hits to take the lead, bringing in five runs and really putting some pressure on the Panthers. Panther Mason Anders taking a running backwards catch in left field from a big hit was critical in restricting the Rangers to only five runs. Porepunkah then had to dig deep to keep in the game: Damon Barker received a walk, and scored on a sacrifice hit from Dean Anders. Mason Anders also received a walk and made his way to first base, Paul Meddings and Luka Barthelmes also were then also walked loading up the bases. Porepunkah's Randy Skippen was then hit by pitch allowing one run to cross the plate. With the game now at 6-6 it was on a knife's edge. Top of the fourth innings Porepunkah put its most experienced pitcher on the mound as Heath Anders went to work forcing a pop up fly for the first out. The Rangers had two runners on base when a deep outfield was hit into foul territory. Panther Mason Anders covered some serious ground and took an absolute gem to get the second out, injuring himself in the process forcing a player swap. Heath then struck out a batter for the third out with Wangaratta scoring one in the innings to take the lead 7-6. The Panthers then went to work as a team to win the match. Rian Banks smacked a stand up double as lead off batter, followed by Damon Barker who received a walk. Porepunkah's Jarrod Smith stepped up with a clutch hit to bring in one run and tie the match and Dean Anders was walked. Paul Medding's sacrifice hit bought in one run, bringing up rookie Rory Clarke who, in a high pressure situation, delivered with a safe hit scoring another run for the Panthers. Panther Luka Barthelmes then hit safely scoring another run for Porepunkah putting the icing on the cake. Time and game ran out and Porepunkah Panthers win 10-7. Player of the match was Luka Barthelmes with coach Damon Barker making all the right changes at the right time. The club would like to thank our main scorers in Jemma McCormack and Lisa Anders who gave their time to help the club every week. This has been one of the most successful seasons for the Panthers family, with U12s winning the grand final and the U15s and C grade both getting into the preliminary final and just missing out on the big dance. To give the readers some idea of what the Panthers are up against, the Albury Bears have 50,000 in their town to entice to play ball, Wodonga has similar and Wangaratta has 20,000. The club is always looking for new players so please join them next year if you are interested. Porepunkah Panthers presentation season awards: U12 MVP Nick Giuliano (15 votes). R/U. Zoe Caswell (13 votes). Batting average award: Zoe Caswell. Coaches award: Billy Scorsese and Austin Scorsese. Most improved: Byron Smith. U15 MVP: Rory Clarke (32 votes). R/U: Paige Anders ( 21 votes). Batting average: Rory Clarke. Golden Glove: Yuna Meddings and Rylan Harris. Pitching average: Paige Anders. Coaches Award: Stephanie Alexander. C grade MVP: Wade Pronk (11 votes). R/U: Ethan Edwards. Batting average: Paige Anders. Golden Glove: Jarrod McCormack. Pitching average: Wade Pronk. B grade MVP: Josh Harris (10 votes). R/U: Damon Barker (8 votes). Batting Average: Rian Banks. Golden Glove : Dean Anders Pitching average: Heath Anders.