Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) has welcomed 22 new medical interns in 2026.

The intake is the highest ever and reflects the health service’s ongoing commitment to growing the future medical workforce in the North East, according to NHW executive director of medical services Dr Garry Wilkes.

He said after a week of induction and mandatory training, the newly graduated doctors have now commenced their first rotations at NHW, beginning their professional careers while supporting the delivery of high-quality healthcare to the local community.

"The NHW Intern Program provides a comprehensive, year-long clinical experience across a range of key specialty areas, including medicine, surgery, emergency, orthopaedics, sub acute and rehabilitation, and paediatrics," Dr Wilkes said.

"The program is designed to give interns strong foundations in clinical practice, teamwork and patient-centred care.

"This year our partnership with Murray to the Mountains continues, combining placements in rural and regional hospitals with general practice rotations within the community.

"This model offers interns a well-rounded understanding of healthcare delivery across both hospital and primary care settings."

Throughout the year, Dr Wilkes said interns are supported and mentored by an experienced multidisciplinary team, including registrars, general practitioners, senior medical officers and specialists.

"This hands-on guidance helps interns build clinical confidence, strengthen diagnostic and management skills, and work effectively within broader healthcare teams," he said.

Dr Wilkes said the growing intern intake highlights the importance of investing in medical training to support both the workforce and the community.

“The NHW Medical Training and Intern Program plays a vital role in building the next generation of doctors while ensuring our community continues to receive safe, high-quality care," he said.

“Our medical teams are deeply committed to supporting interns and junior doctors as they develop essential skills such as clinical judgement, patient rapport and teamwork.

"We are proud to welcome this year’s group of interns and look forward to the contribution they will make to the health and wellbeing of our region.”

After moving to Wangaratta for medical school, intern David Van Der Heide said he had become part of the community, and the region had become home, so it only felt natural to continue his training in the area.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the direct impact I can have on patients, and my first impression has been how welcoming and supportive the community and hospital culture are,” he said.

The NHW Intern Program is a key part of the organisation’s long-term approach to workforce development with end-to-end training opportunities now available within the region in an increasing range of specialties, helping attract, train and retain medical professionals while strengthening access to healthcare services across the North East.