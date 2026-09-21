New board appointments to govern Victorian alpine resorts

Three new board members have been appointed to the board of Alpine Resorts Victoria (ARV), which governs and manages Victoria's alpine resorts of Mt Hotham, Falls Creek, Mt Buller, Mt Stirling, Mt Baw Baw and Lake Mountain. ARV board chair Alie Wastie said the appointment of Fiona Dunster, Jamil Tye and John Merritt, alongside the reappointment of Daniel Miller, bring additional expertise in governance, infrastructure, financial stewardship, community engagement, public sector leadership and First Nations partnerships. "I am delighted to welcome Fiona, Jamil and John to the Alpine Resorts Victoria Board," Ms Wastie said. "Their collective experience and cross-sector leadership will strengthen the board and further support us as we continue delivering on ARV's strategic priorities. "I would also like to congratulate Daniel Miller on his reappointment. "Daniel continues to provide valuable insight through his extensive experience working with public sector entities, Traditional Owner organisations, and his deep connection to Victoria's alpine regions." Ms Dunster brings extensive experience in property, infrastructure investment and strategic asset management, having held senior leadership and governance roles across the superannuation and property sectors. Mr Merritt is an experienced chair, board director and former chief executive, bringing expertise in governance, risk management, organisational leadership and public administration. Mr Tye is a senior executive with significant experience in community engagement, stakeholder partnerships and First Nations leadership across the higher education and public sectors. Ms Wastie said once the new board members are inducted, ARV will be well positioned to build on its vision for thriving alpine destinations that are valued year-round for their environmental, cultural, community and economic contribution to Victoria. "Guided by a diverse and experienced board, ARV will continue to embrace opportunities for innovation, deepen partnerships with Traditional Owners and local communities, and invest in the long-term sustainability and resilience of the alpine sector," she said. "Together, the board will help shape a future where Victoria's alpine resorts remain remarkable places to live, work, visit and connect with nature for generations to come."