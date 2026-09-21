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New board appointments to govern Victorian alpine resorts

<p>RESORT FOCUS: Three new board members have been appointed to Alpine Resorts Victoria to help guide the future of the state\\'s alpine resorts, including Mt Hotham (pictured).</p>\\n
<p>RESORT FOCUS: Three new board members have been appointed to Alpine Resorts Victoria to help guide the future of the state\\'s alpine resorts, including Mt Hotham (pictured).</p>\\n

RESORT FOCUS: Three new board members have been appointed to Alpine Resorts Victoria to help guide the future of the state's alpine resorts, including Mt Hotham (pictured).

Three news faces to help deliver on vision for thriving resorts.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 21, 2026 • 02:00

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