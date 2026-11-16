Marian College Myrtleford and St Mary’s Primary School will provide a dedicated private bus service for newly enrolled students travelling from Bright and Porepunkah next year. The service will commence in term one, be for students travelling to either school, and there will be no cost to families. In a joint statement last week both schools said a “strong demand for student placements for two consecutive years has led us to make the important decision to secure transport arrangements for new enrolments, making it easier for students to access the affordable, holistic Catholic education offered by both schools, while providing added convenience and peace of mind for parents.” Marian College and St Mary’s Primary School said they still have places available in most year levels beginning in 2027, and it is not too late to enrol. Enrolments are also being taken at both schools for 2028 and 2029. Contact either school for more information.