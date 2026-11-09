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Mount Beauty duo participate in Veteran Games

<p>TEAM WORK: Mt Beauty\\'s Lisa Russell and team member Rachel Jones help one of their \\'Average Joes\\' members over the obstacle course.</p>\\n
<p>TEAM WORK: Mt Beauty\\'s Lisa Russell and team member Rachel Jones help one of their \\'Average Joes\\' members over the obstacle course.</p>\\n

TEAM WORK: Mt Beauty's Lisa Russell and team member Rachel Jones help one of their 'Average Joes' members over the obstacle course.

Weekend of physical challenges, camaraderie and connection.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
November 9, 2026 • 01:00

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