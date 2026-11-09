Mount Beauty duo participate in Veteran Games

Mount Beauty RSL sub-branch veterans, Zoe McCullagh and vice president Lisa Russell last month headed to the Sunshine Coast to take part in the Veteran Games 2026. Joining forces with their team, the Average Joes, proudly sponsored by Ringwood RSL, the pair were among hundreds of current and former serving personnel, veterans and their supporters for a weekend of physical challenges, camaraderie and connection. More than just a sporting event, the games aim to promote physical and mental wellbeing, encourage an active lifestyle and strengthen the bonds within the veteran community. Despite the weather throwing everything at them, with rain pouring throughout the weekend, Lisa and Zoe said the experience was one they won't forget. "Completing the obstacle course in the rain and getting every member of our team up the Ninja Wall on the first go really reminded us just how strong we are, both as individuals and as a team," Lisa said. The weekend provided all an opportunity to challenge themselves, support one another and connect with people who share similar experiences and understand the unique challenges that can come with military service. Being part of a team also highlighted the importance of encouragement, trust and having people around you who are willing to step up and help when things get tough. Lisa and Zoe returned home with great memories, a renewed appreciation for the strength of the veteran community and a reminder that sometimes the biggest achievements come from simply having a go and doing it together.