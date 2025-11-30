Motorcyclists from across the Alpine Valleys, North East and border region will come together in Ovens this Sunday for the 22nd annual Christmas Toy Run.

The toy run hopes to deliver hundreds of gift donations for the Beechworth Salvation Army to distribute to children of families in need.

All riders will gather at Happy Valley Hotel, Ovens, from 9.30am for a blessing of the riders before departing at 10.30am.

People that wish to donate gifts of unwrapped toys, books, or games that can then be gifted to a child can bring them to the hotel at 9.30am.

The ride will conclude at the Beechworth Salvos Hall where a barbecue lunch will be provided.

Peter Gladstone is among the local riders who've been doing the toy run for many years.

As a grandfather to 19, he finds being part of the annual Christmas Toy Run and other initiatives that spark joy in children's lives incredibly fulfilling, especially during a season hallmarked by community and generosity.

"You know, to see the smile on a little one's face when they get a gift, it makes me happy," Peter said.

"It's good for my mental health as well."

Since its inception in 2003 by local riders David Hogg in Myrtleford and Trevor Botting in Yackandandah, this Christmas Toy Run has become a beloved asset to the community.

Last year, there just under 100 riders, with a car and truck also helping transport donated gifts.

Anyone seeking more information, or wishing to donate items fore the toy run, can contact David Hogg on 0427 823 951.