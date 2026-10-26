Local artists share their work in Mount Beauty

Mt Beauty Arts Group hosted a presentation by four local artists who each focused on a different aspect of art, which was appreciated by the attentive crowd inside the Mt Beauty Neighbourhood Centre. Bronwyn Van de Graaff, a specialist in oils, talked about colour compositions and materials which has been used in art over the centuries. Some examples were bones, blood, vegetables and snails. A fascinating subject going to one colour called ‘Mummy Brown’, with reference to using the pieces of Egyptian mummies' body parts to get the unusual shade. In the early days colours were not stable, but since the 1850s stabilisation has been achieved. The oldest material used was ochre gathered by Australian Indigenous people thousands of years ago. Bronwyn went through the origins of many colours. Kate Maclurcan spoke about the influence of other artists in her paintings, the main one being Milton Avery. She said you can put your own interpretation using their work as a guideline. Photographer Charlie Brown gave an impressive picture presentation of his very atmospheric high country shots, explaining how he achieved the layers of the landscape in his work. Shots included Mountain Ash trees, sentinels after the 2003 bushfires. Charlie has being taking photos since he was 10 years old and his work can been so seen in many commercial places in the area and in private collections. One of the brumbies in the high country was particularly special. Joanne Russel, a water colourist, spoke about how the impressionists coined the phrase En Plein Air, meaning going out of the studio to work in the open air, bringing a whole new look to art. Joanne showed her ‘tool kit’ comprising of text books for sketching, props and materials, some very portable for when she works outdoors. She prefers to work from still life rather than photographs to achieve a three dimensional look. The question of the influence on AI was asked, with all artists there saying it was a problem. The next event for the art group will be the ‘Alpine Arts Trail - Art Day Out’, to be held on Saturday 5 December in Mt Beauty.