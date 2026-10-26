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Local artists share their work in Mount Beauty

<p>SHARING THEIR WORK: Local artists (from left) Kate Maclurcan, Bronwyn Van de Graaff, Joanne Russell and Charlie Brown were part of a special presentation from the Mt Beauty Art Group this month. </p>\\n
<p>SHARING THEIR WORK: Local artists (from left) Kate Maclurcan, Bronwyn Van de Graaff, Joanne Russell and Charlie Brown were part of a special presentation from the Mt Beauty Art Group this month. </p>\\n

SHARING THEIR WORK: Local artists (from left) Kate Maclurcan, Bronwyn Van de Graaff, Joanne Russell and Charlie Brown were part of a special presentation from the Mt Beauty Art Group this month.

Join presentation a delight for attentive crowd.
Fay Mason
October 26, 2026 • 01:00

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