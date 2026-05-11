Forty volunteers from the Myrtleford Lions Club, local RSL and members of the Myrtleford Football Club, spent Sunday 3 May cutting, chopping, splitting and delivering wood to the community for this year's Legacy Wood Day working-bee.

About 50 metres of wood was cut over the course of the day and delivered to 21 different residents around the community, with additional deliveries to be carried out in the following weeks.

President of the Myrtleford Lions Club, Adrian Villella, said he was super proud to see the turn-out on the day.

"Legacy Wood Day has been an annual tradition since the end of World War I and the spirit of this event is alive and well," he said.

"The volunteers who came out on a Sunday, in the wet weather, to be able do one of the largest sets of deliveries we've done in a long time is [fantastic]."